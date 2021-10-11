Colombia 0-0 Brazil: Player ratings as uninspired Seleccao held in a goalless draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil and Colombia settled for a share of the spoils following a goalless stalemate in Barranquilla in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides had four shots on target each in the game but lacked the cutting edge to bury them.

Los Cafeteros started the match brightly, coming close within the first few minutes of kick-off, but Seleccao absorbed the early pressure to keep the tie in balance. However, missed chances marred the period.

The second half promised plenty more action as both sides had quality options to call from the bench to fire up their attack. But neither side took their chances.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina produced two important saves late on to keep the match from going Brazil's way. However, the hosts themselves came close on a few occasions but couldn't break the deadlock.

Colombia were rendered goalless for the second game running while Brazil dropped points for the first time in the qualifiers, ending their seven-game winning run.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil:

Alisson - 7/10

The Brazilian custodian made four saves in the game although most of them were pretty easy. With excellent awareness and vision, he also made a few good high claims.

Danilo - 6.5/10

He worked in tandem with Marquinhos to plug the gaps in defense early on when Colombia looked threatening and was generally dependable. However, Danilo couldn't make much of an impact at the other end.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos made some very important clearances in the game and also dealt with Quintero impeccably in the first half.

Eder Militao - 7/10

A rock at the back, the Real Madrid star kept everything tidy in defense and passed the ball around well too.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

The right-back didn't drive forward much but whenever he did, showed a lot of promise. He also played a big role in keeping Falcao quiet.

Fred - 6/10

Barrios and Quintero both gave him a hard time with the latter even side-stepping him with ease midway through the second-half to take a powerful shot.

Fabinho - 7/10

The Liverpool star distributed the ball excellently, even completing 94% of his passes, and played a key role in regaining possession. He even looked to get his side forward with three long balls.

Gabriel Jesus - 5.5/10

The in-form Manchester City winger failed to conjure his best form tonight and cut a fringe figure on the right. He failed to muster a single shot, didn't win a single ground duel, and completed only 16 passes in 71 minutes of action.

Neymar - 7/10

A lively first-half performance saw the Brazil talisman link up nicely with Paqueta and create a few decent chances. But he faded after the break.

Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

His exchanges with Neymar were tidy and almost telepathic whilst also coming close to scoring a few times in the game. Unfortunate that he didn't find the net.

Gabriel Barbosa - 5/10

Devoid of proper service, Gabriel was isolated upfront for much of the game and Colombia had no trouble keeping him in check.

Substitues:

Raphinha - 6.5/10

He added a lot of attacking threat to Brazil and kept Colombian defenders on their feet. Also, how about this moment of brilliance:

Antony - 6.5/10

Like a raging bull, Antony hounded Colombian defenders for the ball and won all six of his ground duels. With a little more gametime, he might as well have made a meaningful contribution.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

The Chelsea star slotted right into defense after coming on to make sure there wasn't any late drama.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava