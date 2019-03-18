×
Colombia midfielder Quintero to miss Copa America

IANS
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 14:57 IST
IANS Image
SARANSK, June 19, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Juan Quintero of Colombia celebrates his scoring during a Group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Saransk, Russia, June 19, 2018. (Xinhua/He Canling/IANS)

Buenos Aires, March 18 (IANS) Colombia international midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero is set to miss this year's Copa America after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Argentina's River Plate.

The 26-year-old was forced off the pitch just before the hour mark on Sunday after his left knee buckled under a challenge from Jorge Figal in River's 3-0 home victory over Independiente in the Superliga Argentina, reports Xinhua news agency.

Scans showed the former Porto and Rennes playmaker sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, River said in a brief statement.

The news is a major blow to both River Plate and Colombia.

Quintero, scorer of River's decisive extra-time goal in a 3-1 win against arch rivals Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last December, will miss the remainder of the Superliga Argentina season and the Recopa Sudamericana, scheduled for May 22 and 29.

He will also miss the Copa America, to be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. Colombia have been drawn in the same group as Argentina, Paraguay and Qatar for the continental tournament.

IANS
NEWS
