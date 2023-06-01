Colombia U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

Colombia U20 take on Italy U20 at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday (June 3).

Colombia took Slovakia to the cleaners in a 5-1 Round of 16 win to register their fifth qualification for the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals. Oscar Cortes scored twice to take his tally to four goals and sits second in the tournament’s scoring charts. Colombia are the second CONMEBOL team to make it this far.

Los Cafeteros are now set to clash with a team who pride themselves in their “hermetic” defence and organised midfield. Nevertheless, Italy’s defence has been breached on five occasions, leading to five goals. Both teams are free-scoring, but Colombia appear to be defter in front of goal than Italy.

Italy are the second surviving representative of UEFA after Israel, while France, England and Slovakia have broken camp. The Italians beat the Three Lions 2-1 on Wednesday to reach their fourth quarterfinal in the competition. Italy are eyeing a first title in “the tournament of tomorrow’s superstars.”

Gli Azzurrini will take confidence from their 3-2 win over Brazil in the group stage heading into this clash. If they can subdue the most dreadful South American team in the tournament, Colombia's mission could be achievable, but they will have to be prepared for relentless onslaughts.

Colombia U20 vs Italy U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia have scored ten goals and conceded six times.

Colombia have lost once in their last ten games across competitions.

Colombia and Italy are playing each other for the first time.

Italy have lost just once in ten games across competitions.

Colombia have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Italy have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same perior.

Form Guide: Colombia – W-D-W-W-D; Italy – W-W-L-W-D.

Colombia U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction

Primera A club Millonarios’ midfielder Oscar Cortes is not the only attacking threat of Colombia. Angel and Watford midfielder, Asprilla, boast three and two goals respectively.

Cesare Casadei, meanwhile, has scored five times for Italy, becoming the top scorer of the tournament. Matteo Prati, Ambrosino and Tommaso Baldanzi have netted once apiece..

The two sides will likely play out a draw, with the game to be decided by a penalty shootout, which is expected to go Italy’s way.

Prediction: Colombia U20 2-2 Italy U20

Colombia U20 vs Italy U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw (Italy on penalties)

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colombia U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Italy U20 to score - Yes

