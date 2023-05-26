Colombia U20 vs Senegal U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Colombia U20 and Senegal U20 battle for three points ina FIFA U-20 World Cup fixture on Saturday (May 27).

The Colombians are coming off a 2-1 comeback win against Japan. They went behind to Riku Yamane's strike, but second-half goals from Yaser Asprilla and Tomas Gutierrez saw the South Americans complete the turnaround.

Senegal, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Israel. Both goals were scored in the second half. Senegalese defender Babacar Ndiaye put through his own net in the 58th minute before Waregem forward Pape Demba levelled matters with ten minutes to go.

The defeat left the West Africans rooted to the bottom of Group C, having garnered one point from two games. Colombia, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with maximum points to show for their efforts after two games.

Colombia U20 vs Senegal U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Senegal won one game and drew the other.

Their most recent meeting in the 2019 World Cup saw Senegal claim a routine 2-0 win.

Senegal have lost just one of their last 12 games, winning ten and drawing one.

Colombia have lost just one of their last seven games, winning four and drawing two.

Four of Senegal's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Colombia's last five games have produced at least three goals, with each game witnessing goals at both ends.

Colombia U20 vs Senegal U20 Prediction

Senegal came into the tournament with high expectations following their spectacular triumph at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. The Young Lions of Teranga did not concede all tournament, so many tipped them to be among the darkhorses to go all the way in Argentina.

Howver, the reality has been different, and Malick Daf's side are facing elimination unless they claim a win here. Colombia, meanwhile, have been consistent and are on course to comfortably finish top in what was deemed to be one of the tightest groups.

The South Americans should secure a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Senegal

Colombia U20 vs Senegal U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colombia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

