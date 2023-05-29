Colombia U20 vs Slovakia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

Colombia U20 will face off against Slovakia U20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Colombia U20 vs Slovakia U20 Preview

Colombia topped Group C with seven points to earn a direct qualification to the knockout stage. They are yet to lose a match in the competition, posting two wins and a draw. Much is expected from the team, who are one of the five representatives of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Los Cafeteros have been enjoying overwhelming support from locals and the Colombian diaspora in Argentina where the tournament is taking place. With all five South American teams through to the round of 16, there is an extra motivation to go even further. Colombia come into the match as favorites.

Slovakia won only one game in the group stage, finishing third behind the USA (9 points) and Ecuador (6 points) in Group B. However, they were able to sail through as one of the best third-placed teams, ranking third behind Nigeria (6 points) and New Zealand (4 points).

Repre hosted the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in June and July of last year, crashing out in the group stage. However, they earned qualification for the FIFA U20 World Cup playoff, edging Austria 1-0 to make it to Argentina. Slovakia need to up their game to withstand Colombia’s attacking pace if they are to succeed.

Colombia U20 vs Slovakia U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia scored five goals in the group stage while conceding three in the process.

Colombia are participating in the FIFA U20 World Cup for the 11th time since their debut in 1985.

Colombia have claimed bronze once in the competition, in 2003.

Slovakia are appearing in the competition for the second time following their debut in 2003.

Colombia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Slovakia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their most recent five games.

Colombia U20 vs Slovakia U20 Prediction

Cortés has scored twice for Colombia, but the centre of attention is Gustavo Puerta of FC Nürnberg. His creativity prowess is outstanding. He boasts one goal thus far but coach Héctor Cárdenas says he is expecting more from him.

Máté Szolgai leads Slovakia’s scoring chart with two goals. However, he is not the only attacking threat. Adam Gazi, Artur Gajdos and Timotey Jambor boast one goal each.

Colombia have the strength and support to come out on top.

Prediction: Colombia U20 3-1 Slovakia U20

Colombia U20 vs Slovakia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Colombia U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colombia U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Slovakia U20 to score - Yes

