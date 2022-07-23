Colombia vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Colombia will take on Argentina in the first semi-final encounter of the 2022 Copa America Femenina on Monday.

Colombia will come into this game after winning the decider against Chile 4-0, which meant that they safely secured a top-two finish in Group A. Alongside Brazil, they are the only team in the competition who are unbeaten so far.

Argentina secured a narrow win over Venezuela courtesy of Florencia Bonsegundo to book their place in the semi-finals. The win meant that they finished second in their group, behind reigning champions Brazil.

Colombia vs Argentina Head-to-Head

This has been a relatively close contest in the past. The two teams have played each other on 10 occasions, with Argentina winning three of them and two going their rival's way. Five contests have ended in a stalemate. Their last three encounters have all ended in draws.

Their two most recent encounters were in the international friendlies held last month, both of which ended in draws.

Colombia form guide: W-W-W-W.

Argentina form guide: L-W-W-W

Colombia vs Argentina Team News

Colombia

Colombia have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of their semi-final encounter against Argentina. They are most likely to play the same XI as they did against Chile.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Argentina

Argentina do not face any injuries or suspensions going into this fixture. Dalila Ipolito may miss the semi-final encounter, especially after Florencia Bonsegundo secured her place by scoring the winner in their last match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None

Colombia vs Argentina Predicted XIs

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Catalina Pérez (GK), Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Monica Ramos, Jorelyn Carabali, Lorena Bedoya, Liana Salazar, Diana Ospina, Leicy Santos, Linda Caecado, Catalina Usme

Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vanina Correa (GK); Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Florencia Bonsegundo, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes

Colombia vs Argentina Prediction

Both teams will fancy their chances in this tie with a spot in the final up for grabs. Neither team will want to play the Bronze medal match and will aim to utilize their recent momentum to good effect. Both teams are unbeaten in their last three encounters. Argentina's only defeat came in the tournament opener against Brazil.

A victory for Argentina is on the cards.

Prediction: Colombia 1-2 Argentina

