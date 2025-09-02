Colombia vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Colombia will face Bolivia at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez on Thursday in the penultimate round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have hit a rough patch in their qualifying campaign in recent games, but will secure a spot in the global showpiece next year with a win on Thursday as they sit sixth in the table with 22 points.
They played out a 1-1 draw away at Argentina last time out, with star forward Luis Diaz opening the scoring in brilliant fashion midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores nine minutes from normal time.
Bolivia have also struggled for results in their qualifying campaign so far and are in grave danger of missing out on an eighth consecutive World Cup. They picked up a huge result in their last match as they beat Chile 2-0 in a tense clash at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto, featuring goals from Miguelito and Enzo Monteiro.
The visitors sit eighth in the table with 17 points from 16 matches and must win on Thursday to stand a chance of clinching direct qualification for the World Cup in the final round.
Colombia vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 35 meetings between the two nations. Colombia have won 17 of those games while Bolivia have won eight times, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture last October, which the visitors won 1-0 despite going down to 10 men in the opening 20 minutes.
- Bolivia have the worst defensive record in the World Cup qualifiers CONMEBOL so far with 32 goals shipped in 16 games.
- Colombia are ranked 14th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 64 places above their midweek opponents.
Colombia vs Bolivia Prediction
Los Cafeteros are on a run of three consecutive draws and are winless in their last six games. They have, however, lost just one qualifying game on home turf and will head into Thursday's game as overwhelming favorites.
La Verde's latest result ended a six-game winless streak, and they will now be looking to kick on from that come Thursday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose here.
Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Bolivia
Colombia vs Bolivia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Colombia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)