Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a must-win game in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, Colombia go head-to-head with Bolivia on Thursday, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Bolivia have 15 points and are in eighth place in the standings. They can't qualify directly for the Finals and can only hope to make it to Qatar via inter-conference play-offs. To do that, they need to secure a win here and also against Brazil next Tuesday, which might be a difficult task to accomplish.

Colombia are still in contention for a fourth-place finish but, apart from winning the remaining two games of the campaign, they'll also hope that Chile, Uruguay, and Peru also drop points.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL



Se definen los clasificados a Catar 2022 de 𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼



#EliminatoriasSudamericanas ¡Se aproxima el final, todos quieren llegar a la meta!Se definen los clasificados a Catar 2022 de 𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼 ¡Se aproxima el final, todos quieren llegar a la meta! 🙌Se definen los clasificados a Catar 2022 de 𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼 🔥#EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/KovfKMGCBP

Colombia vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Colombia lead 15-7 in wins while 10 games have ended in draws. The visitors are without a win against Los Cafeteros since 2003.

The reverse fixture in the qualifying campaign at Estadio Hernando Siles in September ended in a 1-1 draw.

Colombia form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Bolivia form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Colombia vs Bolivia Team News

Colombia

Luis Suárez will serve a one-game suspension here while there are no reported injury concerns for the home side.

Selección Colombia @FCFSeleccionCol



La Selección Colombia de Mayores realizó una nueva práctica, en nuestra Sede Deportiva de Barranquilla



#VamosColombia 📸 ¡Lunes de entrenamiento!La Selección Colombia de Mayores realizó una nueva práctica, en nuestra Sede Deportiva de Barranquilla 📸 ¡Lunes de entrenamiento! 💯La Selección Colombia de Mayores realizó una nueva práctica, en nuestra Sede Deportiva de Barranquilla 🙌#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 https://t.co/X4mFW2IwW0

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luis Suárez

Bolivia

Veterans Marcelo Martins and Carlos Lampe were left out of the squad for the final two qualifying fixtures. The 33-man squad announced by manager César Farías has an average age of 23 years, so it seems the coach has picked youth over experience for the final two games of the campaign.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina (GK); Juan Cuadrado, William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Miguel Borja, Alfredo Morelos

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ruben Cordano (GK); José María Carrasco, Sebastián Álvarez, José Sagredo; Marc Enoumba, Roberto Fernández, Moises Villaroel, Richard Spenhay; Henry Vaca, César Menacho; Bruno Miranda

Colombia vs Bolivia Prediction

Bolivia are without a win in their trips to Colombia since 1994 and have the worst defensive record in the qualification campaign. The hosts have the fourth-best defensive record but have been let down by their wastefulness in front of the goal. Only Venezuela and Paraguay have scored fewer goals than them.

Nonetheless, they are the favorites against Bolivia and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Bolivia.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat