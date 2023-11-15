Colombia vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2023

Colombia are set to play Brazil at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez on Friday in World Cup qualifiers.

Colombia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in their most recent game.

Brazil, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Uruguay in their most recent game. Goals from Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez and River Plate midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz sealed the deal for Uruguay.

Colombia vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil have won 21 games, lost three and drawn 11.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz has scored three goals in eight league starts for Liverpool this season.

Colombian attacker Rafael Santos Borre has managed three goals in five league starts for Werder Bremen this season.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior has managed five goal contributions in nine league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has managed three goal contributions in nine league starts for Arsenal this season.

Colombia vs Brazil Prediction

Colombian manager Nestor Lorenzo has named a strong squad, including regulars like Sao Paulo attacker James Rodriguez and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Rodriguez is a player of some repute, having represented the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but the 32-year old has not enjoyed the best of times in recent seasons.

Diaz has done well for Liverpool when fit and firing, and the 26-year old will be relied in attack to provide sharpness to the frontline.

Brazil, on the other hand, don't lack talent. Their goalkeeping options include Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson, two of the best in the world. Ederson, however, has not been included in the squad this time around. More is expected from Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, with the 23-year old enduring a slow start to the season compared to his usual high standards.

The focus will also be on 17-year old Endrick. The Palmeiras attacker looks like the next attacking Brazilian superstar, and it was not surprising when Real Madrid moved quickly to sign him for an eye-watering fee of €37.5 million in 2022. Endrick will change clubs in 2024.

Brazil have a good squad, with some exciting young players. They should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Colombia 0-2 Brazil

Colombia vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brazil

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brazil to keep a clean sheet- yes