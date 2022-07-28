Colombia vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina Final 2022

Colombia will take on reigning champions Brazil in the Copa America Femenina final on Saturday.

Colombia are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over ten-woman Argentina in the semi-final. A 63rd-minute silky finish from Linda Lizeth Alegria was enough to seal the deal for Colombia and book their place in the final.

Brazil, meanwhile, barely broke a sweat to upstage Paraguay in the other semifinal. Two goals within half an hour were enough to take them to yet another Copa America Femenina title match. The seven-time champions are yet to concede in five games so far, scoring 19.

Colombia vs Brazil Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other seven times. Brazil have won five of these meetings, losing just one. Both teams are unbeaten in this edition's competition so far, having won their last five games.

Brazil form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): W-W-W-W-W.

Colombia form guide (Copa America Feminina 2022): W-W-W-W-W.

Colombia vs Brazil Team News

Colombia

Colombia have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their final meeting with Brazil.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brazil

They also don't have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of the final game of the tournament.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Colombia vs Brazil Predicted XIs

Colombia (4-3-3): Catalina Perez (GK), Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Monica Ramos, Jorelyn Carabali, Lorena Bedoya, Liana Salazar, Diana Ospina, Leicy Santos, Linda Caecado, Catalina Usme.

Brazil (4-4-2): Lorena (GK); Fe Palermo, Tainara, Bartolucci Piaxao, Adailma Aparecida da Silva dos Santos, Angelina, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Adriana Leal da Silva, Geyse, Debora Cristiane de Oliveira.

Colombia vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil enter this contest as the red-hot favourites, given their squad strength and recent form. They are on track to retain their title they won last time around, which will be their eighth Copa America Femenina triumph.

Colombia are also unbeaten in the competition, scoring 14 goals and conceding three, but this will be their biggest test of the campaign. Their record against Brazil is barely impressive to raise any optimism in their camp.

Nonetheless, Brazil will have to avoid complacency to win an eighth Copa America Femenina title. Barring an upset, Brazil are expected to win the final.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Colombia.

