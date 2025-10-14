Colombia vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Colombia will square off against Canada at Sports Illustrated Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday. Both teams have no competitive games scheduled for the remainder of the year and will play two friendlies next month.

Los Cafeteros extended their unbeaten streak to six games last week, with a 4-0 win over Mexico in a friendly. Jhon Lucumí scored in the first half, while Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma, and Johan Carbonero added goals after the break. James Rodríguez picked up two assists in that win.

The Reds saw their unbeaten streak end after nine games last week as they lost 1-0 at home to Australia in a friendly. They also failed to score for the first time in six games.

Colombia vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met three times across all competitions, with two games being friendlies. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with Los Cafeteros having two wins.

They last met in a friendly in 2014 and La Tricolor recorded a 1-0 win.

Les Rouges have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their 11 games in all competitions in 2025.

La Sele are on a three-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals.

The Reds have lost just two of their last 17 games in all competitions, with one of those losses registered in a friendly last week.

Los Cafeteros are unbeaten in friendly games since 2019. They are currently on a nine-game winning streak in friendly games.

The Reds have suffered just one loss in their last six friendly games, and they have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Colombia vs Canada Prediction

Los Cafeteros have won their last three games, scoring 13 goals while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten since a loss to Brazil in their first competitive match of the year in March.

Les Rouges failed to score in their loss to Australia last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four games played in the USA, recording two wins.

Considering the Cafeteros' current goalscoring form and recent record in friendly games, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Colombia 3-1 Canada

Colombia vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

