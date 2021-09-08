Colombia vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia will square off against Chile in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Wednesday with just three points separating the two sides in the standings.

Colombia are fifth in the table with 10 points from eight matches, with two wins, two losses and four draws to show for their efforts. They drew their last game 1-1 against Paraguay as Juventus ace Juan Cuadrado canceled out Antonio Sanabria's 40th-minute goal.

Meanwhile, Chile played out a goalless draw against Ecuador in their last game. Ecuador's Junior Sornoza was sent off in the 63rd minute, but Chile couldn't capitalize on the situation and had to settle for a draw.

Chile are eighth in the table, with seven points from eight matches.

Colombia vs Chile Head-to-Head

Colombia and Chile have played 17 matches against each other so far. Colombia has won five games, while Chile prevailed on four occasions. Eight matches ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

Colombia form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Chile form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Colombia vs Chile Team News

Colombia

Andres Andrade remains a doubt for Wednesday's clash with Chile. Forwards Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata are sidelined with injuries, while Yerry Mina was not given clearance by Everton to feature in the qualifiers.

Injured: Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: Andres Andrade

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yerry Mina

Chile

Former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez remains on the treatment table. Robbie Robinson is considering switching allegiances, hence will be unavailable for the game against Colombia.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robbie Robinson

Colombia vs Chile Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz; Roger Martinez, Radamel Falcao

Chile Predicted XI (5-3-2): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Gary Medel, Sebastian Vegas, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz; Eduardo Vargas, Jean Meneses

Colombia vs Chile Prediction

Both sides have played a plethora of draws in their qualification campaign thus far, and fans can expect another stalemate on Wednesday. Chile have followed a risk-averse approach in their away clashes and it will be hard for Colombia to break down their stingy defense.

We expect Colombia and Chile to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Chile

