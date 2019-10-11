×
Colombia vs Chile: Team News, Kickoff details, Head-to-Head record and where to watch in USA | International friendlies

Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Preview
10   //    11 Oct 2019, 18:45 IST

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019
Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Chile and Colombia will go head-to-head in a friendly as they continue their fine-tuning for the 2022 World Cup qualification series next year.

Chile come into the game on the back of a winless run spanning six matches and embarrassingly fell to a 2-1 defeat to Honduras in their last fixture, while Colombia are undefeated in regular time in eight matches - pulling off some notable results including defeating Argentina 2-0 and drawing 2-2 with Brazil during that run.

Head-to-Head record

Given both teams' presence within the same football confederation, Chile vs Colombia is a regular fixture on the international scene, with the bulk of their clashes coming in the Copa America and CONMEBOL World Cup qualifications series.

In total, they have met 40 times, with the most recent coming in June when Chile knocked Colombia out on penalties in the quarter-final of the Copa America in Brazil.

Chile have the upper hand in fixtures between the pair, having triumphed in 15 of their 40 clashes, while they have scored 70 goals and conceded 53.

Total matches played: 40

Chile wins: 15

Draws: 15

Colombia wins: 10

Kickoff details

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm CEST (local time), 9:00 am (PDT), 10:00 am (MT), 11:00 am (CT), 12:00 pm (ET)

Venue: Estadio José Rico Pérez, Alicante, Spain

Where to watch and Livestream in the United States

For fans in Canada, the game between Chile and Colombia would be broadcast on beIN Sports Canada, while fans in the USA can stream the game of the fuboTv app.

Furthermore, customers of bookmakers Bet365 can get to stream the game at no cost provided that you have a funded account or have placed a bet in the 24 hours before kickoff.

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Chile Football Team Colombia Football Team Alexis Sanchez Duván Esteban Zapata Banguera
