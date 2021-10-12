Colombia vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia are set to play Ecuador at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Colombia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Tite's Brazil yesterday. Brazil boasted more possession but both sides registered four shots on target each.

Ecuador, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Venezuela yesterday. Goals from Granada striker Darwin Machis and Deportes Antofagasta midfielder Eduardo Bello ensured victory for their country. Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia scored the consolation goal for Ecuador.

Colombia vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

In 51 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Colombia hold the clear advantage. They have won 25 games, lost 13 and drawn 13.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 11 - 11 different players have scored at least one goal for Colombia in the current WCQ; the most by any team. Miguel Borja (3), Luis Muriel (3) and Luis Díaz (2) were the only Colombians that have scored more than one goal. Variety. 11 - 11 different players have scored at least one goal for Colombia in the current WCQ; the most by any team. Miguel Borja (3), Luis Muriel (3) and Luis Díaz (2) were the only Colombians that have scored more than one goal. Variety. https://t.co/L94Sjnwr4V

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Colombia beating Ecuador 1-0. A first-half goal from Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona secured the win for Colombia.

Colombia form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Ecuador form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Colombia vs Ecuador Team News

Colombia

Colombia boast a strong squad despite the absence of Al Rayyan midfielder James Rodriguez. Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez, Genk defenders Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi and Carlos Cuesta, Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma and Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao have all been called up.

There could be potential debuts for Atletico Nacional goalkeeper Aldair Quintana and Atletico Nacional winger Yerson Candelo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador

Ecuador, too have named a good squad. Cerro Largo's veteran goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez, Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, Beerschot midfielder Moises Caicedo, Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata and Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Independiente del Valle attacker Jose Enrique Angulo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica, Juan Fernando Quintero, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Radamel Falcao

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Fernando Leon, Piero Hincapie, Angelo Preciado, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Bryan Angulo

Colombia vs Ecuador Prediction

Colombia did well to hold Brazil to a draw. The likes of Luis Diaz and Duvan Zapata are talented players capable of causing problems, and the finishing ability of Radamel Falcao has been extensively covered over the years.

Ecuador, on the other hand, have some talented young players in their squad. Pervis Estupinan and Piero Hincapie are two highly rated talents, while Enner Valencia is a veteran forward whose experience could prove to be essential.

Colombia should win here.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Ecuador

Edited by Abhinav Anand