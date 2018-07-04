Colombia vs England: 5 Best and Worst Players, World Cup 2018

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.87K // 04 Jul 2018, 08:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England finally break their penalty shoot-out hoodoo and book their place in the quarter-final

England secured their place in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after edging Colombia 4-3 on penalties. The Three Lions finally broke their penalty shoot-out hoodoo with Eric Dier scoring the decisive spot kick.

The first half at the Spartak Stadium was a dull affair with both sides unable to carve out any clear-cut opportunities. England's best chance came when Harry Kane looped the ball over David Ospina's goal off a Kieran Trippier cross. On the other hand, Colombia struggled with their decision making and poor finishing in the final third.

After the break, England were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Harry Kane was bundled over by Carlos Sanchez inside the box. Kane calmly dispatched the resultant spot kick, thereby giving England a well-deserved lead. The second half ended in dramatic fashion when Colombia equalised during the dying embers of the game through Yerry Mina's wonderfully placed header, sending the game to extra time.

There weren't any clear-cut chances during Extra time barring Eric Dier's chance when he directed a free header over the post. England were resilient throughout extra time and their efforts were rewarded when they beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

In this article, we take a look at the best and worst players from the Round of 16 clashes between Colombia and England:

#5 Best: Davison Sanchez

Sanchez was solid in defence for Los Cafeteros

Davinson Sanchez shouldered huge responsibilities in keeping the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Jese Lingard quiet throughout the game. Sanchez, an integral figure in the Colombian defence, proved his worth yet again.

The Tottenham Hotspur Centre Back never looked intimidated by the presence of Kane and went about his job with absolute professionalism, making a number of vital interceptions and tackles in the first half and keeping the scores level.

Sanchez prevented England from taking the lead in the 53rd minute when he headed away Ashley Young's freekick for a corner. Another instance of some brilliant defending from him was when he perfectly intercepted Jese Lingard's squared pass to Harry Kane in the 72nd minute, which could have otherwise left Kane with an easy chance to score.

Overall, it was a confident performance from the Colombian who would be disappointed with the fact that his efforts could not prevent his nation from getting eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Sanchez did not deserve to be on the losing side with such a commanding display.