Colombia vs England: 5 Talking Points as England Advance on Penalties, World Cup 2018

England beat Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1

England beat Colombia in a penalty shootout in the final World Cup Round of 16 encounter at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday night to eliminate the South American side after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 57th minute and England seemed to have sealed progress in regulation time but Yerry Mina grabbed an equaliser in stoppage time to take the match into extra-time where nothing could separate the two sides.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Jordan Henderson and Mateus Uribe missed one each to take it into sudden death where Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca's spot-kick before Eric Dier's penalty sealed England's progress to the quarter-final.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 James Rodriguez doesn't start, Colombia play on the defensive

James Rodriguez was unfit for the match

With 2014 World Cup star James Rodriguez not recovering in time to be available for the England game, Colombia opted to go with a 4-3-2-1 formation with Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma, and Carlos Sanchez at the base of midfield.

This saw Juan Quintero and Juan Cuadrado just behind Radamel Falcao. But Colombia's plan at the start of the game was to use this midfield trio to cover for the runs of their full-backs when they advanced.

Colombia's midfield did not press England but their full-backs certainly did. The likes of Santiago Arias and Johan Mojica did try and put pressure on Ashley Young and Kieran Trippier on the flanks.

Arias was also tasked with getting forward on the right flank to target Young and Harry Maguire's left side. This allowed Cuadrado to drift inside and get closer to Falcao, who seemed hell-bent on giving Kyle Walker a tough time.

However, Arias getting forward allowed England to get in behind them with Raheem Sterling finding space to get into while Harry Kane also peeled off when he could and it was only the defensive work of Yerry Mina that kept them at bay for the first quarter of the game.