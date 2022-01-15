Colombia vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Colombia and Honduras face off in an international friendly game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures at the end of the month.

Colombia are fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings. Meanwhile, Honduras find themselves at the bottom of the standings in CONCACAF's third round of qualifying as they are without a win in the eight games so far.

No Europe-based player has been called up for this friendly encounter by either side. The main objective for both managers will be to give uncapped players some playing time with the national team.

Colombia vs Honduras Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, though the bulk of them have been friendly fixtures. Only four encounters between the two sides have come in a major competition.

Colombia have the upper hand against their northern rivals, with six wins to their name. Honduras have four wins, three of which have come in competitive fixtures, including two when these sides met in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Three games in this fixture have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly game in 2011, which ended in a 2-0 win for Los Cafeteros.

Colombia for guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Honduras form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Colombia vs Honduras Team News

Colombia

Of the initial 20-man squad announced for the friendly fixture, Sebastian Gomez and Cristian Arango have tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel to the USA with the rest of the squad.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Sebastian Gomez, Cristian Arango

Honduras

There are no reported injuries or COVID-19 cases among the 18 players called up by Heran Dario Gomez for this game.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Colombia vs Honduras Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): José Luis Chunga; Alvaro Angulo, Andres Llinas Montejo, Homer Martínez, German Mera Caceres; Yaser Asprilla Martinez, Daniel Giraldo Cardenas, Andres Colorado; Fredy Hinestroza, Harold Preciado, Yerson Candelo

Honduras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Maynor Figueroa, Denil Maldonado, Omar Elvir, Franklin Flores; Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Edwin Rodríguez, Jorge Alvarez; Eddie Hernández, Ivan Lopez

Colombia vs Honduras Prediction

Honduras have struggled in their recent outings in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers while Colombia have also failed to score in their last five games. The game should be a low-scoring one but it is expected that Colombia will come away with a win here.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Honduras

Edited by Peter P