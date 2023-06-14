Colombia vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

Colombia will face Iraq at the Mestalla on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

Los Cafeteros endured an underwhelming World Cup qualification campaign last year, prompting the exit of manager Reinaldo Rueda with Argentine boss Nestor Lorenzo coming in as the new coach.

They beat Japan in their most recent outing, with Jhon Duran and Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

Colombia are set to face Germany in a friendly next week and will be looking to begin their preparations for the game this weekend.

Iraq have enjoyed a solid start to life under manager Jesus Casas Garcia, with the Spaniard leading them to a Gulf Cup triumph back in January after a 3-2 extra-time victory over Oman. They were beaten 2-0 by Russia in their last game, conceding both goals early after the restart.

The Lions of Mesopotamia will aim to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend as they continue to gear up for the AFC Asian Cup next year.

Colombia vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Iraq. The clash will also see Los Cafeteros play a third consecutive friendly against an Asian nation.

The Lions of Mesopotamia's last matchup against South American opposition came back in November last year when they played out a goalless draw against Ecuador in a friendly clash.

Colombia have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last nine outings after failing to find the back of the net in seven of their eight games prior.

Iraq are without a clean sheet in their last three outings.

Los Cafeteros were ranked 17th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 50 places above their weekend opponents.

Colombia vs Iraq Prediction

Colombia are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak with seven of those games ending in victories. Their last away defeat came back in February last year and they will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Iraq's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the South Americans win this one.

Prediction: Colombia 3-0 Iraq

Colombia vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Colombia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Colombia's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Iraq's last nine matches)

