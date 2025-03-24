Colombia vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Colombia will invite Paraguay to Estadio Metropolitano in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CONMEBOL) qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams have won five of their 13 league games thus far and are separated by just one point in the standings.

The hosts met Brazil in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Brazil. Luis Díaz equalized in the 41st minute, thanks to an assist from in-form attacker James Rodríguez. Late drama ensued as Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the World Cup qualifiers to seven games on Thursday with a 1-0 home triumph over Chile. It was a close game and although Chile dominated possession, defender Omar Alderete scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute to help Los Guaraníes register their fifth win of the campaign.

Colombia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Los Guaraníes are not far behind with 18 wins and eight games have ended in draws.

Los Cafeteros are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

The two teams last met in the Copa America 2024 in June and the hosts registered a 2-1 home win.

Colombia have won five of their last seven home games in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring 14 goals.

Paraguay are winless in their last five away games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out three consecutive draws.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against Los Cafeteros.

Los Guaraníes have the second-best defensive record in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, conceding seven goals in 13 games.

Colombia vs Paraguay Prediction

Los Cafeteros suffered their third consecutive loss in the qualifiers last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have lost two of their last 13 home games in the qualifiers while keeping six clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last eight World Cup qualifiers against the visitors, though that loss was registered at home in 2017.

La Albirroja have won four of their last six games in the qualifiers, though all four wins have been registered at home. They have failed to score in seven of their last 12 meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

While the hosts have endured a poor run of form in the qualifiers thus far, they have a good recent record in this fixture. With that in mind and considering the visitors' poor away record in the qualifiers, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Paraguay

Colombia vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

