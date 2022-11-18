Colombia vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

Colombia will take on Paraguay at the DRV PNK Stadium in an international friendly on Saturday.

Both teams have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup through the CONMEBOL qualifiers and this will be their last game of the year.

Colombia are in action for the first time since a friendly game against Mexico in September. They recorded a 3-2 win in that game, overturning a two-goal deficit from the first half thanks to Luis Sinisterra's second-half brace and a 68th-minute winner from Wílmar Barrios.

Paraguay are playing their second friendly of the month and in their previous outing on Thursday, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Peru, who have also failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Colombia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two South American rivals have squared off 47 times across all competitions. Colombia have a narrow 21-18 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year, with the two meetings in the campaign ending in draws.

Colombia have faced just one defeat in their last nine games against Paraguay, picking up six wins in that period while two games have ended in draws.

Colombia have seen more than 2.5 goals in three of their last five games across all competitions while Paraguay have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in four of their last five games.

Colombia have recorded five wins in a row, after picking up just a couple of wins in their previous 10 games.

Paraguay are winless in their last two games across all competitions, failing to score in both games. They have picked up just three wins in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Colombia vs Paraguay Prediction

Los Cafeteros have been in solid form in their recent games and have picked up five wins in a row. They have scored 12 goals in that period and have conceded just four times, keeping three clean sheets as well.

The Guaraníes, on the other hand, have endured a relatively less prolific outing in that period, scoring just four goals in their last five games. They have been slightly better defensively and have conceded three goals.

Colombia are undefeated in their last three games against Paraguay and, given their better record in these games, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Paraguay

Colombia vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Colombia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Rafael Santos Borré to score or assist any time - Yes

