Colombia vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Colombia and Paraguay will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Brazil last Thursday. Lucas Paqueta's strike in the 72nd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides and helped the Selecao book their spot on the plane to Qatar.

Paraguay also fell to defeat by the same scoreline against Chile on home turf. An own goal by goalkeeper Antony Silva saw La Roja leave Assuncion with all three points.

The defeat left La Albirroja in eighth place, having garnered 12 points from 13 matches. Colombia occupy the playoff spot in fifth place on 16 points.

Colombia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 46 occasions in the past and Colombia have a slightly better record with 21 wins to their name.

Paraguay were victorious on 18 occasions while seven previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Antonio Sanabria and Juan Cuadrado scored in either half to share the points at fulltime.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run, with Thursday's defeat halting a run of three successive draws. Paraguay have lost their last three matches on the bounce.

Colombia form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Paraguay form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Colombia vs Paraguay Team News

Colombia

A star-studded Colombia squad includes the likes of Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina and James Rodriguez. The Atalanta strike duo of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel were also included.

Oscar Murillo and team captain Radamel Falcao were initially called up but had to be excluded due to injuries. Wilmar Barrios and Johan Mojica have been suspended for the game.

Injuries: Oscar Murillo, Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao

Suspension: Johan Mojica, Wilmar Barrios

Paraguay

Richard Sanchez will miss the game due to injury.

Injury: Richard Sanchez

Suspension: None

Colombia vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva (GK); Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Celso Ortiz; Kaku, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero; Antonio Sanabria

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina (GK); Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado; Matheus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero; Luiz Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Colombia vs Paraguay Prediction

Colombia have stuttered in recent weeks, with a run of four successive games without scoring threatening to hamper their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay have fared even worse, losing their last three qualifying fixtures and not scoring in four. The two sides have shown a penchant for draws in these qualifiers, with the hosts leading the way with seven while Paraguay have drawn six of their 13 games.

In light of this, a low-scoring, cagey game could be on the cards and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Colombia 0-0 Paraguay

