Colombia vs Peru Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 27 of Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with another game as Colombia take on Peru at the Estadio Mane Garrincha on Friday. Both teams have punched above their weight this summer and will battle for a third-place finish this week.

Peru have bounced back after a poor start to their Copa America campaign and gave Brazil a run for their money last week. The Peruvians can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Colombia, on the other hand, have been at their feisty best in Copa America and narrowly lost out to Argentina over the weekend. The Colombians have plenty of experience in their ranks and will need to step up in this game.

ARGENTINA VS. BRAZIL IN THE COPA AMERICA FINAL.



Messi and Neymar meet again 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rXTBvikDfi — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Colombia vs Peru Head-to-Head

Colombia have a good record against Peru and have won 26 matches out of a total of 67 games played between the two teams. Peru have managed 19 victories against Colombia and will need to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Peru. Colombia were not at their best on the day and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colombia form guide in Copa America 2021: L-W-L-L-D

Peru form guide in Copa America 2021: L-W-W-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Colombia vs Peru: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Colombia have a good squad

Colombia have a fairly decent recent record against Peru and have won five of their last seven matches between the two teams. The Colombians have managed to score 10 goals in these games and will need to step up this weekend.

Peru rely heavily on Andre Carrillo and Gianluca Lapadula, with the duo scoring four of its side's eight goals in Copa America 2021. Carrillo was suspended against Brazil but will be back for this game.

“HOW ABOUT DANCING NOW?” yells Leo Messi to Yerry Mina after his penalty kick is saved by Dibu Martínez. This is the Messi all of Argentina wants to see. Fired up and in it ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mFXzVdru5 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 7, 2021

Peru's recent history against Colombia has been shockingly poor, with the Peruvians winning a paltry five of the last 40 matches played between the two teams. The Peruvians did edge Colombia to 2-1 victory in the group stage of the competition but slumped to a 3-0 defeat in a World Cup qualifier last month.

Colombia's strikers Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel both ply their trade at Atalanta and managed an astonishing 45 goals and 19 assists between them last season. Neither player has managed to find the back of the net in Copa America 2021, however, and Colombia will hope for more of an impact from its striker partnership this weekend.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020 semi-final

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi