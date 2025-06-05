Colombia vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

The action resumes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Colombia and Peru lock horns at the Estadio Metropolitano on Friday. Peru have picked up four points from their two games against Nestor Lorenzo’s men in the qualifiers and will be looking to get their push for a playoff spot back on track.

Colombia failed to stop the rot in the qualifiers as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw by Paraguay back in March after throwing away a two-goal lead.

With that result, Lorenzo’s side have gone four back-to-back games without a win in the qualifiers, losing each of their previous three outings.

Despite their slump in form, Colombia are on course to secure a spot in the World Cup as they sit sixth in the table with 20 points from 14 matches, five points above seventh-placed Venezuela in the playoff spot.

On the other hand, Peru dropped three huge points in their qualifying race last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Bolivia at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on March 21, a result that saw their three-game winless run come to an end. Peru have picked up 10 points from their 14 qualifying matches so far to sit ninth in the standings, five points adrift of Venezuela in the playoff spot.

Colombia vs Peru Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides, Colombia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Peru have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Colombia are unbeaten in six of their seven home games in the World Cup qualifiers, picking up four wins and two draws so far.

Peru have lost each of their last six away matches in the qualifiers and currently boast the second-worst away record, having picked up just one point from a possible 21.

Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Colombia have run out of steam in the qualifiers and will be looking to return to winning ways at the Estadio Metropolitano this weekend. Lorenzo’s side take on Peru, who have been abysmal on their travels and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Peru

Colombia vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Peru’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

