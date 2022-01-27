Colombia vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers return this week and will see Colombia host Peru on Thursday.

Colombia have failed to impress in their race for World Cup qualification. They played out a goalless draw against Brazil last time out, marking a fourth game with a 0-0 result in the last five games for the Colombians.

Los Cafeteros sit fourth in the table with 17 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this week as they continue their race for a third consecutive appearance at the international showpiece.

Peru have bounced back from their slow start in the World Cup qualifiers. They beat Venezuela 2-1 in their last game, recording back-to-back victories and further strengthening their World Cup ambitions.

Peru sit a place behind Friday's hosts in the table, joint on points but with a lesser goal difference. They will now be looking to make it three wins out of three when they travel to Colombia later this week.

Colombia vs Peru Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 68 meetings between Colombia and Peru. The home team have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 22 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the third-place game of the Copa America last year. Colombia won the game 3-2.

Colombia Form Guide: D-L-D-D-D

Peru Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Colombia vs Peru Team News

Colombia

Johan Mojica and Wilmar Barrios have both served their suspensions and will return to the side. Duvan Zapata is a notable absentee from the squad as he continues his spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Injured: Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Peru Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado; Matheus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, James Rodriguez; Luiz Diaz, Luis Muriel, Miguel Borja

Peru Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Luis Abram, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Yoshimar Yotun; Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Andre Carrillo; Gianluca Lapadula

Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Colombia are winless and goalless in their last five games, drawing four of those games and losing once. They have, however, lost just one qualifier on home soil and will be hoping they can maximize their home advantage come Thursday.

Peru are on a run of back-to-back wins after suffering consecutive losses and goalless outings. Their good form may not be enough to see them pick up all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Peru

Edited by Peter P