Colombia vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Colombia face Peru in their third match of the 2021 Copa America on Monday.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, with a win potentially taking Los Cafeteros to the top of the Zona Norte table.

Colombia will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw against Venezuela. Reinaldo Rueda's side are currently second in the table, two points behind Brazil.

Peru, on the other hand, lost their opening game 4-0 to Brazil and are currently at the bottom of the table. Ricardo Gareca will need his side to step up their performance if they are to take anything away from the game on Monday.

This game will be a great chance for Colombia to go top of the Zona Norte table by defeating a weak Peru side.

Colombia vs Peru Head-to-Head

Colombia are the clear favorites going into the game based on the head-to-head record between the two sides. Los Cafeteros are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Peru, winning seven of them.

Colombia beat Peru 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

Colombia Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Peru Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Colombia vs Peru Team News

Uribe will be a huge miss for Colombia

Colombia

Colombia will be without Luis Diaz and Mateus Uribe as the duo are suspended for the game on Monday.

Yairo Moreno is still recovering from a muscle injury and is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Juan Otero is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Injured: Juan Otero

Doubtful: Yairo Moreno

Suspended: Luis Diaz, Mateus Uribe

Peru

Ricardo Gareca will have a full strength side to choose from after Peru came away unscathed from their defeat against Brazil in midweek.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Peru Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; William Tesillo, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz; Edwin Cardona, Jaminton Campaz, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Luis Abram, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Andre Carillo; Gianluca Lapadula

Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Colombia should have no problem getting past Peru with the quality they have in their squad.

We predict Colombia will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Peru

