Colombia vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021 third-place play offs

While all eyes are now on Saturday's epic Copa America finale between two of the biggest heavyweights, Argentina and Brazil, the likes of Colombia and Peru clash the day before in the match for third place.

It's a game no one wants to play, but offers the losing semi-finalists a chance to redeem some pride by winning the bronze medal.

Peru were the first to drop into this fixture after bowing out in the last-four to holders Brazil following a narrow 1-0 loss. Los Cafeteros joined them after losing 3-2 to Argentina on penalties, having secured a 1-1 draw in normal time.

However, the sides met each other in the group stages as well, with Los Incas securing a stunning 2-1 victory in matchday three of Group B. The win came courtesy of a late own goal from Yerry Mina, who also missed his penalty against La Albiceleste in the semi-finals.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Colombia vs Peru Head-To-Head

There have been 67 clashes between the sides before, with Colombia edging ahead of Peru with 26 victories to 19.

Peru's victory in the group stages was their first against Colombia in all competitions since a 2-0 reverse in the 2011 edition of the Copa.

Colombia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Peru Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Colombia vs Peru Team News

Colombia

Los Cafeteros will be without Mateus Uribe, who misses out due to a muscle injury. Manager Reinaldo Rueda may opt to bring in Miguel Borja to partner Duvan Zapata in the attack in an effort to fire up their frontline.

Injured: Mateus Uribe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

¡Rumbo a Brasilia! ✈️



Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 deja Río de Janeiro y se dirige a la ciudad donde disputará el duelo por el tercer lugar. #UnidosPorNuestrosColores #ArribaPerú 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/srsrF67Zbv — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) July 7, 2021

Peru

In a boost for Peru, winger Andre Carrillo returns from his suspension for a red card he received in the quarter-final against Paraguay.

The Al-Hilal winger might join up with Sergio Pena and Christian Cueva behind forward Gianluca Lapadula.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Colombia vs Peru Predicted XI

Colombia (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, William Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Lias Diaz; Duvan Zapata, Miguel Borja.

Peru (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

Colombia vs Peru Prediction

Peru have enjoyed a better campaign than Colombia whilst going five games unbeaten since their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil on matchday three.

However, if Los Cafeteros are able to find their shooting boots, they can become a huge menace, and we're predicting a narrow win for them.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Peru

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Shardul Sant