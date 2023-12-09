Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Colombia take on Venezuela at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami in a friendly on Sunday (December 10).

Colombia have lined up two friendlies to close out the year following their recent successf in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers last month. They stunned Brazil 2-1 in Barranquilla before humbling Paraguay 1-0 away. Colombia play Mexico after taking on Venezuela.

Los Cafeteros will use both friendlies to prepare for Copa America 2024. They are unbeaten in 17 games across competitions, winning 12. Colombia and Venezuela are expecting a significant number of fans for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, clash where both nations have huge communities.

Venezuela, meanwhile, come into the meeting off consecutive draws in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November. They drew goalless at home to Ecuador before a 1-1 stalemate with Peru in Lima.

La Vinotinto will be searching for their first win against Colombia since June 2015 when they won 1-0 in a Copa America clash. The two teams have met eight times since then, with Venezuela managing three draws and losing five. Venezuela have been impressive this year, losing only once in 10 outings.

Colombia vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Venezuela.

Colombia have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four friendlies with Venezuela.

Colombia have won the Copa America once, in 2001 while Venezuela are still in search of their first title.

Venezuela’s best result against Colombia is a 2-0 win in a FIFA World Cup 2010 qualifier in 2009.

Both teams are unbeaten in five games, winning twice.

Form Guide: Colombia: W-W-D-D-D; Venezuela: D-D-W-D-W

Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction

Liverpool left-winger Luis Diaz and Werder Bremen striker Borre have been outstanding for Colombia this year, scoring thrice apiece. They constitute Colombia's main attacking threat. Former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez remains a key figure in the outfit, scoring twice.

Meanwhile, River Plate striker Jose Rondon and Santos star Julio Soteldo will man Venezuela’s attack. The two players have scored three and two goals respectively this year.

Colombia come in as the favourites based on their marginally superior form and quality at their disposal.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Venezuela

Colombia vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Colombia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colombia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Venezuela to score - Yes