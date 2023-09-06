Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Colombia and Venezuela get underway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Metropolitano on Thursday.

Having failed to win the last seven meetings between the two nations, Fernando Batista’s men will head into the group opener looking to get one over the hosts.

Colombia turned in a performance of the highest quality as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Germany in a friendly fixture on June 20.

Nestor Lorenzo’s men have now won three consecutive games and are unbeaten in their last 11, claiming nine wins and two draws in that time.

Colombia’s last defeat came in February 2022, when they were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Venezuela maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Guatemala at Rentschler Field.

Batista’s side have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Iceland in September 2022 being the exception.

Next up for Venezuela is an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in their last seven attempts, losing four and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory in June 2015.

Colombia vs Venezuela Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Colombia have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Venezuela have picked up just seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Colombia are on a seven-match undefeated run against Batista’s men and have kept four clean sheets in the last four meetings between the sides since September 2019.

Venezuela have won all but one of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan on March 28 being the exception.

Colombia are on a run of five home wins on the bounce across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding one since a 1-0 loss against Peru in January 2022.

Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction

Colombia and Venezuela head into Thursday’s showdown on a fine run of form and we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Colombia have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them picking up a victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Venezuela

Colombia vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Venezuela have failed to find the target in their last four games against Colombia)