Colombia vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Colombia face Venezuela in their second match of the 2021 Copa America on Thursday.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, with a win potentially taking Los Cafeteros to the top of the Zona Norte table.

Reinaldo Rueda's side beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opening game, with a goal from Edwin Cardona enough to secure all three points.

Colombia trail Brazil on goal difference alone, but will hope to make up ground on the group leaders by defeating Venezuela on Friday.

Venezuela suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in their opening fixture and are currently bottom of the Zona Norte group.

Josef Peseiro's side have been in terrible form and will be going up against a strong Colombia side on Thursday. This will be a crucial game if La Vinotinto are to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Colombia have the bit between their teeth and will be looking to challenge Brazil at the top of the Zona Norte table with a convincing win over Venezuela.

Colombia vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Colombia have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Venezuela, winning three of them.

Los Cafeteros beat La Vinotinto 3-0 the last time the two sides met in a World Cup qualifier in October of last year.

Colombia Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Venezuela Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Colombia vs Venezuela Team News

Yairo Moreno will miss the game on Friday

Colombia

Yairo Moreno picked up an injury in the game against Ecuador and will miss the match on Thursday.

Juan Otero is still unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Injured: Yairo Moreno, Juan Otero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela

Venezuela's squad has been ravaged by the COVID-19 virus. Jhon Chancellor, Jhonder Cadiz, Josef Martinez, Mikel Villanueva, Rafael Romo, Roberto Rosales and Romulo Otero have all tested positive.

Yeferson Soteldo is still unavailable following a thigh injury he suffered at the end of last month.

Injured: Yeferson Soteldo, Jhon Chancellor, Jhonder Cadiz, Josef Martinez, Mikel Villanueva, Rafael Romo, Roberto Rosales, Romulo Otero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Ospina; William Tesillo, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz; Edwin Cardona, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado; Rafael Borre; Duvan Zapata

Venezuela Predicted XI (5-4-1): Joel Graterol; Yohan Cumana, Luis Del Pino, Francisco La Mantia, Luis Martinez, Alexander Gonzalez; Christian Casseres Jr., Bernaldo Manzano, Junior Moreno, Jose Andres Martinez; Fernando Aristeguieta

Colombia vs Venezuela Prediction

Colombia should have no trouble beating a weakened Venezuela side.

We predict Reinaldo Rueda's side will win in dominant fashion.

Prediction: Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

