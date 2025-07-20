Colombia Women vs Bolivia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Colombia Women will face Bolivia Women at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda on Tuesday in another group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. Las Chicas Superpoderosas have enjoyed a positive continental campaign so far and will take a step closer towards securing a semifinal spot with maximum points this week.

Following a goalless draw with Venezuela Women on the opening day, Colombia picked up their first win with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Paraguay Women last time out, featuring goals from three different players, including Real Madrid winger Linda Caicedo, who netted a brace.

Bolivia Women, meanwhile, kicked off their Copa America Femenina campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Paraguay before losing 6-0 to Brazil in game two. Their embarrassing form continued on Saturday as they fell to a 7-1 demolition against Venezuela and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin.

La Verde sit rock-bottom in Group B with no points and have been eliminated from the tournament. They will, however, be looking to exit the tournament this week on a positive note.

Colombia Women vs Bolivia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two nations.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2022 Copa America Femenina with Colombia winning the group-stage clash 3-0.

Bolivia have the worst defensive record in the continental showpiece so far with 17 goals shipped in just three matches.

Colombia are ranked 18th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while Bolivia are the lowest ranked nation in the competition at 105th.

La Verde have been eliminated in the group stages of every of their Copa America appearances.

Colombia Women vs Bolivia Women Prediction

Las Chicas Superpoderosas' latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are clear favorites for this one and will be targeting a dominant victory, which could prove pivotal in the battle for qualification.

Bolivia have been perhaps the worst side at the continental showpiece and will only be looking to avoid another blowout defeat when they play on Tuesday.

Prediction: Colombia Women 4-0 Bolivia Women

Colombia Women vs Bolivia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Colombia Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of Bolivia's last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Colombia's last six matches)

