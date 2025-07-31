Colombia Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025 

Colombia women and Brazil women face-off in the 2025 Copa America Femenina finals on Saturday in a heart-pounding affair between two in-form sides, and a repeat of the 2022 finals too.

Ranked 18th in the world, Colombia are in their second consecutive finals and a fourth of the last five editions. Having lost on every single occasion, Las Cafeteras are looking to break the jinx here and clinch their first title.

After two wins and two draws in the group stage, Colombia progressed from Group B as the runners-up with eight points from four games. But memorably, they crushed Bolivia 8-0 on matchday three to register their joint biggest-ever victory.

In the knockout stages, Ángelo Marsiglia's side overcame Argentina 5-4 on penalties after the sides played out a goalless stalemate. Both teams missed one kick each in the normal round, before Eliana Stabile missed hers for La Albiceleste in sudden death, sending Colombia into yet another Copa final.

Meanwhile, Brazil clinched Group B ahead of Colombia before cruising their way past Uruguay in a stunning 5-1 win in the semi-finals.

Amanda Gutierres, Gio Garbelini and Marta struck in the first half to give them a healthy advantage at the break. An own goal from Isa Haas in the 51st minute handed Uruguay a lifeline, but Gutierres popped up with a fourth before Dudinha put the final nail in their coffin with only four minutes of normal time remaining.

Having won the previous four consecutive editions of Copa America Femenina, Brazil stand on the csup of creating more history here with a fifth title in a row, and a record-extending ninth overall.

Colombia Women vs Brazil Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia women and Brazil women drew 0-0 in the group stages of the ongoing Copa America Feminina

After netting 12 times against Paraguay and Bolivia, Colombia have failed to score in their last two games - both a pair of 0-0 draws to Brazil and Argentina

Colombia women have lost every single Copa America final they've played in - all three coming against Brazil (2010, 2014 and 2022)

Brazil women have played in nine Copa America finals, winning eight - they only lost in 2006

Colombia Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

It's a rematch of 2010, 2014 and 2022 finals and we could have a repeat of the result too, with Brazil clinching their ninth Copa America title. The Selecao have been more consistent, and despite the challenge they could face from Colombia offensively, the holders should be able to see them off.

Prediction: Colombia Women 1-2 Brazil Women

Colombia Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil Women

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

