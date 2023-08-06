Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Colombia take on Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 8).

Colombia are in the round of 16 for the second time. They were unable to progress beyond this stage in 2015 during their second appearance in the World Cup. However, they're starting off as hard-driving contenders this time and could be a force to be reckoned with in Australia and New Zealand.

They beat South Korea 2-0 in their first game before pulling off a shock 2-1 win against powerhouse Germany to confirm their credentials. They eventually finished atop Group H with six points despite a 1-0 setback against Morocco in their last game.

Colombia and Jamaica have met twice, with each side prevailing once.

France and Brazil had been largely tipped to dominate Group F, with Jamaica and Panama expected to become the first teams to pack up and leave. However, pundits quickly reviewed their predictions when Jamaica stood up to France in the group opener that ended goalless, much to the disappointment of the Europeans.

The Reggae Girlz proved that the result wasn’t fortuitous following up with a win against Panama and another goalless draw, this time against Brazil.

Jamaica ended second with five points behind France (seven points) to qualify for their first Round of 16 at the World Cup. Colombia would be wise not to take for granted the battle-hardened islanders.

Colombia vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their first clash, Jamaica won 2-1 while Colombia came out on top in the second 2-0.

Colombia have suffered only one defeat in their last five games.

Colombia have scored four goals and conceded twice at the World Cup.

Jamaica have scored once and are yet to concede at the World Cup.

Colombia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, the same as Jamaica.

Form Guide: Colombia: L-W-W-D-D; Jamaica: D-W-D-W-L.

Colombia vs Jamaica Prediction

Real Madrid forward Caicedo has been a game-changer for Colombia, scoring twice in the group stage. She's difficult to contain due to her pace.

Catalina Usme is another attacking threat to watch out for. She boasts one goal and notably realised 71 pressing applied against Germany.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer has been a huge asset for Jamaica, preventing 13 goal attempts against France and 17 against Germany. The combination between Allyson Swaby and Trudi Carter has been impressive, yielding one goal and one assist.

Colombia, though, will start as the favourites due to their superior qualify.

Prediction: Colombia 2-1 Jamaica

Colombia vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Colombia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colombia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Jamaica to score - Yes