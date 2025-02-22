Colombia Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Colombia Women and Japan Women will square off in a 2025 SheBelieves Cup clash on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at State Farm Stadium.

Colombia began their tournament with a 2-0 defeat to the United States. Chelsea forward Catarina Macario broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. Allyson Sentnor made sure of the result on the hour mark.

Japan, meanwhile, thrashed Australia 4-0 in their opening game. Mina Tanaka scored a first-half brace while Maika Hamano and Moeka Minami added a goal each in the second half.

The win moved Nadeshiko to the summit of the standings on goal difference but level on three points with the USA. Colombia are third on zero points.

Colombia Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in July 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in a friendly.

Five of Japan's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Colombia are winless in their last six games (three draws).

Japan form guide: W-W-D-W-W Colombia form guide: L-D-L-D-D-D

Colombia form guide: There have been an equal number of goals scored in the first and second halves of Colombia's last four games.

Japan have won four of their last five games (one draw).

Japan dropped one spot to eighth place in the last FIFA Women's World Rankings. Colombia remained in 21st place.

Colombia Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Colombia are making their debut in the SheBelieves Cup and gave a decent account of themselves despite their defeat to the USA. Ángelo Marsiglia's side are the underdogs once again and will be hoping to spring an upset.

Japan sent a statement of intent about their aspirations of ending the USA's stranglehold in this tournament. Their victory over Australia was comprehensive and installed them as the favorites to contend with the USWNT for the title. Another win here would potentially leave their matchday three clash with the defending champions as a tournament decider.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Japan to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Colombia Women 0-3 Japan Women

Colombia Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Japan Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

