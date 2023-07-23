Colombia Women vs Korea Republic Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023

Colombia Women and Korea Republic Women will kickstart their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at the Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The Colombians are coming into the tournament on the back of a 2-2 draw in a friendly against China last week.

Korea Republic, meanwhile, saw off Haiti with a 2-1 comeback victory in a friendly a fortnight ago. Nerilia Mondesir put the Haitians ahead in the first half but second-half goals from Ji So-Yun and Jang Sei-Gi helped Korea Republic to complete the turnaround.

The Tigers of Asia booked their spot in the World Cup courtesy of their runners-up finish at the 2022 Women's Asian Cup. They fell to a 3-2 defeat against China in the final, having had a two-goal lead with 22 minutes to go.

Colombia secured their spot on the plane to Australia/New Zealand as runners-up in the 2022 Copa America Femenina. Las Cafeteras lost 1-0 to Brazil in the final.

Germany and Morocco complete the quartet of teams in Group H of the World Cup.

Colombia Women vs Korea Republic Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Colombia's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

South Korea's last six games have produced three goals or more.

There has been at least one goal scored in both halves in each of Korea Republic's last seven games. Five of their last six games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Colombia have won five of their last six competitive games.

Korea Republic have conceded two goals or more in four of their last six games.

Colombia Women vs Korea Republic Women Prediction

By the time these two countries take to the field, every other team in the tournament will have played their opening game. We will have had a fair idea of sides with chances to progress, including in this group where Colombia and Korea Republic are expected to battle for second spot behind Germany.

Both sides are fairly evenly matched and the game is likely to be keenly contested. However, we are backing the Koreans to narrowly edge the game.

Prediction: Colombia 1-2 Korea Republic

Colombia Women vs Korea Republic Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - One-goal winning margin

Tip 5 - Penalty to be awarded