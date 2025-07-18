Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025 

Colombia and Paraguay will battle for three points in a Copa America Femenina group stage fixture on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Ripalda.

Colombia will be looking to register their first win of the tournament, having started their campaign with a goalless draw against Venezuela.

Paraguay, meanwhile, secured maximum points with a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia in their opening game. They were two goals up at the break after Martinez Ovando's brace. The 17-year-old sealed her hat-trick just past the hour-mark while Lice Fabiana Chamorro completed the rout in injury time.

The victory took them to second spot in Group B with maximum points from one game. Colombia are third with one point.

Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia are unbeaten in six head-to-head games played in the last 15 years, winning five games and drawing one.

Their most recent clash came in October 2022 when Colombia claimed a 4-0 victory in a friendly.

Four of the six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Colombia's last five games have produced less than three goals, with four games in this sequence seeing at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Paraguay have been eliminated in the group stage in five of their seven appearances at the Copa America.

Colombia have won just one of their last seven games (four draws).

Five of Paraguay's last six games saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction

Colombia would have been disappointed not to have claimed maximum points in their tournament opener against Venezuela despite being the pre-game favorites. They are the favorites once more here and will fancy their chances, having not lost a head-to-head game.

Paraguay defied expectations to finish fourth in the last Copa America. They failed to get out of the group stage in any of the preceding three tournaments but are in a strong position to advance to successive knockout rounds for the first time in their history here. They will also be full of confidence, having won their last two games on the bounce.

Backing Colombia to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Colombia Women 1-0 Paraguay Women

Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colombia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

