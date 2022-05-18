Colon vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Colon square off against Olimpia at the Stadium Brigadier General Estanislao López in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

First-placed Cerro Porteno and last-placed Penarol are separated by just four points in the Group G standings, so the qualification spots into the knockout stage fixtures are still up for grabs.

The hosts are in second place with seven points and defeated Cerro Porteno 2-1 in their home game last time around. They have failed to qualify for the championship phase of the Argentine Primera Division, so they can focus on Libertadores games for now.

Olimpia are in third place with five points and secured their first win of the Libertadores campaign in their previous outing. They defeated Penarol in their home game last week.

This is a crucial game for both sides and might help determine which of the two progresses to the knockout stages.

Colon vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths three times in the continental competition. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with two games ending in draws and Colon securing a 3-2 win in their first-ever meeting with El Decano in 1998.

The reverse fixture last month in Paraguay ended in a goalless draw.

Colon form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Colon vs Olimpia Team News

Colon

Miguel Rodriguez's involvement in the game remains doubtful. Facundo Farías and Juan Sánchez Miño missed the previous league game for Sabalero and face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Leandro Quiroz, Agustín Arcando and Cristian Vega are long-term absentees with knee injuries and will play no part here.

Doubtful: Miguel Rodriguez, Facundo Farías, Juan Sánchez Miño

Suspension: None

Olimpia

There are no injuries for the visiting side here. Marcos Gómez and Fernando Cardozo will serve one-game suspensions due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Marcos Gómez, Fernando Cardozo

Colon vs Olimpia Predicted XIs

Colon (4-1-41): Leonardo Burián (GK); Eric Meza, Facundo Garcés, Paolo Goltz, Rafael Delgado; Federico Lértora; Brian Farioli, Rodrigo Aliendro, Christian Bernardi, Andrew Teuten; Lucas Beltrán

Olimpia (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Matteo Gamarra, Antolin Alcaraz, Luis Zarate, Victor Salazar; Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz, Sergio Otálvaro, Alejandro Silva; Jorge Recalde, Walter Gonzalez

Colon vs Olimpia Prediction

Colon have scored five goals in the competition and have also conceded five times in four games. Olimpia have a solid defensive record, conceding two goals and keeping three clean sheets in four games, but all three clean sheets have come at home.

The two sides have been closely matched in their previous fixtures, so we expect this one to also be a low-scoring affair. We are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Colon 1-0 Olimpia

