Colon vs Penarol prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Colon and Penarol will battle for three points in Group G of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Aldosivi at the same ground in the Argentine Copa de La Liga Profesional on Friday. Matias Pisano stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring for the visitors in injury time.

Penarol shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Rentistas in the Uruguayan Primera Division on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways on the continent to put themselves in good stead to progress to the knockout round of the Copa Libertadores.

Colon vs Penarol Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and a victory on Tuesday could be crucial to their respective chances of progressing from the group.

The home side are currently on a four-game winless run, drawing two and losing two matches each, having won four matches on the bounce prior to their current run.

Penarol are on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have managed two wins and two draws in this sequence.

Colon form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Penarol form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Colon vs Penarol Team News

Colon

Matias Ibanez, Juan Sanchez Mino and Rafael Delgado are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Matias Ibanez, Juan Sanchez Mino, Rafael Delgado

Suspension: None

Penarol

Valentín Rodríguez, Hernan Menosse and Thiago Cardozo have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Valentín Rodríguez, Hernan Menosse, Thiago Cardozo

Suspension: None

Colon vs Penarol Predicted XI

Colon (3-5-2): Leonardo Burian (GK); Joaquin Novillo, Paolo Goltz, Gian Nardelli; Federico Lertora, Andrew Teuten, Christian Bernardi, Rodrigo Aliendro, Eric Meza; Lucas Beltran, Facundo Farias

Penarol (4-4-2): Kevin Dawson (GK); Juan Ramos, Edgar Elizalde, Ramon Arias, Ezequiel Busquets; Federico Carrizo, Rodrigo Salvia, Pablo Ceppelini, Ignacio Laquintana; Agustin Alvarez, Ruben Bentancourt

Colon vs Penarol Prediction

Colon are favorites in the game and home advantage also gives them an edge. However, their recent poor run of form means that Penarol will go all out in search of victory.

The visitors have been defensively resolute in recent weeks and Colon's blunt attack means that goals are likely to come at a premium in the game. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Colon 0-0 Penarol

