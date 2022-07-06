Colon vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

In the 2022 Copa Libertadores knockouts, Colon will host Talleres Cordoba on Wednesday in the second leg of the last 16.

The Sabalero are struggling for form, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Former Boca Juniors striker Ramon Abila gave the hosts the lead just after the hour mark before their opponents drew level late in the game. Colon have never won a continental title, coming closest to doing so in 2019 when they finished runner-up.

Like their Argentine counterparts, Cordoba have failed to impress recently. They were clearly the more dominant side in the first leg but showed a lack of inventiveness in the final third. They were all set to lose the game before Ecuador international Alan Franco came off the bench to net a late equaliser.

The Albiazul will be gutted not have secured the advantage in the first leg and will now have to complete the job in hostile territory.

Colon vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between the two two teams. Both sides have won seven games apiece, while their four other meetings have ended in draws, including their most recent matchup.

Colon Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L.

Talleres Cordoba Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-D.

Colon vs Talleres Cordoba Team News

Colon

The hosts will be without the services of Augusto Schott, Andrew Teuten and Cristian Vega this week, as the trio are injured. Juan Alvarez picked up a knock in the first leg and could miss out here, although Rafael Delgado will return to the squad after serving his suspension.

Injured: Augusto Schott, Andrew Teuten, Cristian Vega.

Doubtful: Juan Alvarez.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Talleres

Michael Santos came off injured in the first leg and is not expected to play here.

Injured: Michael Santos.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Colon vs Talleres Cordoba Predicted XIs

Colon (4-1-4-1): Ignacio Chicco; Joaquin Novillo, Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz, Eric Meza; Federico Lertora; Facundo Farías, Cristian Bernardi, Luis Miguel Rodriguez, Santiago Perotti; Ramon Abila.

Talleres Cordoba (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Matías Catalan, Rafael Perez, Enzo Diaz; Christian Oliva, Rodrigo Villagra; Matias Godoy, Matias Esquivel, Hector Fertoli; Federico Girotti.

Colon vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

The hosts are winless in their last five games across competitions, with four of them ending in defeats. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home outings and will hope to maximise their home advantage this week.

Talleres, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last seven across competitions. So Colon should win this one.

Prediction: Colon 2-1 Talleres Cordoba.

