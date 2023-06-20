Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps square off at DSG Park on Wednesday.

Robin Fraser’s men head into the midweek clash without a win in their last eight games across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Colorado Rapids were sent crashing back down to earth a fortnight ago as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium.

This followed a goalless draw with San Jose Earthquakes on June 4 which saw their six-match losing streak come to an end.

Colorado Rapids remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table, level on 13 points with 13th-placed LA Galaxy.

Elsewhere, Vancouver Whitecaps were held to a second successive share of the spoils in the league as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati last time out.

Sandwiched between the two draws, Vanni Sartini’s men picked up a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on June 8 to clinch the 2023 Canadian Championship title.

The Whitecaps, who have now gone four straight games without defeat, are currently eighth in the Western Conference table, having picked up 22 points from 17 matches.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings between the teams, Colorado Rapids hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Sartini’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to DSG Park, claiming three wins and two draws since May 2017.

Colorado Rapids are without a win at home in the MLS this season, losing four and picking up four draws in their eight games so far.

The Whitecaps are also yet to taste victory away from home in the league, claiming three draws and losing four of their seven games on the road.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

While Vancouver Whitecaps' struggles have come on the road, they have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be backing themselves to end their poor run away from home.

Colorado’s current form is nothing to write home about and we predict the visitors will pick up a narrow win at DSG Park.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five clashes between the teams).

