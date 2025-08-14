Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids edged Minnesota United to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' one victory.

After a run of two consecutive defeats in all competitions, Colorado Rapids won their previous game by a 2-1 margin against Minnesota United last week.

Atlanta United have won only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin against Atlas in the Leagues Cup last week.

Colorado Rapids have lost four of their last five matches against Atlanta United in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in 2022.

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been in impressive form so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Atlanta United have struggled to make a mark this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Colorado Rapids are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Atlanta United

Colorado Rapids vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

