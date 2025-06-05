Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Austin FC in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Preview
Colorado Rapids are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to have a point to prove this weekend.
Austin FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Colorado Rapids have a good recent record against Austin FC and have won five out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's three victories.
- Colorado Rapids have won three of their last four matches against Austin FC and have lost only one of their last six matches against them in MLS.
- Colorado Rapids have won four of their last six matches at home and have achieved consecutive home victories with clean sheets in the regular season of MLS for the first time since May 2022.
- Austin FC have remained winless in their last eight matches in the regular season of MLS - their joint-longest such streak in the history of the competition.
Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction
Colorado Rapids have made the DSG Park a fortress this season and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Djordje Mihailovic and Darren Yapi can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best in this fixture.
Austin FC have a poor record in this fixture and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Colorado Rapids are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-1 Austin FC
Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes