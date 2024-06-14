Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids and Austin FC square off at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday. Josh Wolff’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last three clashes since October 2022.

Colorado Rapids failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place Stadium on June 2.

Chris Armas’ men have now gone four consecutive matches without a win, losing three and claiming one draw since beating the Whitecaps 1-0 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on May 16.

With 22 points from 17 matches, Colorado Rapids are currently eighth in the Western Conference table, one point and two places behind Saturday’s hosts.

Elsewhere, Austin were lefty empty-handed for a second consecutive game as they were thrashed 5-1 by Real Salt Lake a fortnight ago.

This followed a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers on May 30 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Austin will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, they have failed to win seven of their eight MLS away matches this season, losing four and claiming three draws so far.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Colorado Rapids hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Austin have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in all but one of their last five home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since late March.

Austin have failed to win their last four away games, claiming just two points from a possible 12 since April’s 1-0 victory at Houston Dynamo.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction

With just one point separating Colorado Rapids and Austin in the mid-table positions, we anticipate a thrilling contest at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Wolff’s men have struggled for results on their travels and we expect the Rapids to secure a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Austin FC

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: First to score - Colorado Rapids (The Rapids have opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes)