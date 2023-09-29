Austin FC will look to end their nine-game winless run when they visit Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to face Colorado Rapids in the MLS on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts failed to find their feet, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Chris Little’s men are winless in three games, losing twice, since a 2-1 win over New England Revolution on September 17.

Colorado are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference, having picked up 23 points from 30 games.

Meanwhile, Austin's hopes of securing a place in the playoffs suffered a fresh blow following a 3-3 draw to LA Galaxy last Monday. Josh Wolff’s side have gone nine games without a win across competitions, losing six, since a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in July.

With five games left in the regular season, Austin are 12th in the Western Conference, five points adrift of the playoff qualification places.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with Colorado and Austin picking up two wins apiece in six previous meetings.

Little’s men have won 11 of their last 21 games across competitions, losing seven, since July.

Austin are without a win in five away games, losing thrice since a 4-1 win at Minnesota United in July.

Colorado are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight MLS home games, winning twice.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction

With their playoff ambitions on the line, expect Austin to come out guns blazing. They're unbeaten in three games against the Rapids and should extend their recent dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Colorado 2-1 Austin

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado

Tip 2: First to score - Austin (Colorado have conceded first in eight of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Austin’s last five games.)