Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Colorado Rapids host Charlotte at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday in MLS, looking to recover from a setback in their last encounter. After going their first four games unbeaten, Colorado fell to a 3-0 loss to Portland Timbers at home last weekend.

An own goal from Joshua Atencio in the added minutes of the opening half fired Portland in front. Antony doubled their advantage early into the second half before Kevin Kelsy made it 3-0 after 78 minutes.

Chris Armas' side were absolutely flat and were brutally punished for it. Following their first defeat of the season, Colorado fell to seventh with eight points in five games.

Meanwhile, Charlotte are two points better of than Colorado but in the Eastern Conference and are second with 10 points. Philadelphia Union are the only team to have fared better in the new campaign, accruing two points more to occupy first place.

The Crown's campaign gained more momentum following a crushing 4-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes at home last weekend. They raced to a four-goal lead inside 52 minutes, courtesy of Pep Biel, Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico and Kerwin Vargas strikes.

Cristian Arango pulled one back for San Jose from the spot in the 77th minute, but it was nothing more than a consolation for the visitors.

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the two sides before, and both ended in draws.

In April 2022, the two sides met for the first time and drew goalless; a year later, it ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

The Rapids have conceded seven goals in MLS this season, more than any side in the top-10 besides FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes.

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte Prediction

This fixture is yet to produce a winner but that may change here. Charlotte have looked impressive in their last two games and could capitalise on Colorado's fragile defence. It could be close again, but expect Charlotte to edge this one out narrowly.

Prediction: Colorado 1-2 Charlotte

Colorado Rapids vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

