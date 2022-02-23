Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Colorado Rapids entertain Comunicaciones at DSG Park in the second-leg CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit in this game as substitute Karel Espino's 89th-minute goal gave the Guatemalan side the lead in the first leg.

Only one of the five MLS sides have recorded a win in their first-leg fixtures, with New York City FC beating Santos de Guapiles.

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The first leg fixture at Estadio Mateo Flores was their first-ever competitive encounter, which ended in a 1-0 win for the then hosts.

Colorado Rapids form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Comunicaciones form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones Team News

Colorado Rapids

Clint Irwin was not included in the squad that traveled to Guatemala for the first leg and remains a doubt for this game as well. Braian Galvan is ruled out for the remainder of 2022 after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury earlier this month.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



#Rapids96 | #SCCL22 "We still have 90 minutes to go and they have to come to our place." "We still have 90 minutes to go and they have to come to our place."#Rapids96 | #SCCL22

Injured: Braian Galván

Doubtful: Clint Irwin

Suspended: None

Comunicaciones

There are no injury concerns for the visiting side ahead of the game. They have other things to worry about for their trip to the USA. Goalscorer in the first leg, Karel Espino, was not included in the squad due to visa-related issues. José Ayovi will also miss the trip due to a similar issue.

Lynner García, Fredy Pérez, Jehú Fajardo, Jonathan Dávila and Diego Santis were also dropped out of the squad as their COVID-19 vaccines are not recognized by the USA.

In total, a 22-man squad was announced ahead of the second leg.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lynner García, Fredy Pérez, Jehú Fajardo, Jonathan Dávila, Diego Santis, José Ayovi, Karel Espino

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (5-3-2): William Yarbrough (GK); Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Price, Collen Warner; Diego Rubio, Jonathan Lewis

Comunicaciones Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Moscoso (GK); Stheven Robles, Nicolás Samayoa, José Corena, Alexander Larín; Jorge Aparicio, Kevin Josue Lopez; Oscar Santis, José Contreras, Rafael Andrés Lezcano Montero; Juan Anangonó

Colorado Rapids vs Comunicaciones Prediction

Colorado Rapids failed to record a single shot on target in the first-leg tie. In this home game, they should fare better. The visitors played out a goalless draw in their league fixture over the weekend, resting their key players.

This will just be the second competitive game for the hosts and they might be a bit rusty here. Given the home advantage, a draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Comunicaciones

