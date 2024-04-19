Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Colorado Rapids will host Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday in another round of the 2024 MLS campaign.

After a slow start to their season, the home side look to have found good form in recent weeks and are now climbing up the table. They picked up a 3-0 victory over a wasteful San Jose Earthquakes side last time out, with Rafael Navarro scoring a brace before Cole Bassett wrapped up the points late in the game.

Colorado Rapids sit fifth in the Western Conference with 12 points from eight games and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Dallas, meanwhile, kicked off their league campaign with a win but have seen results go south since then. They played out a goalless draw against the Seattle Sounders in their last match and could have no complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit 13th in the Western Conference with just five points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 95 meetings between Colorado and Dallas. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won five more. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Dallas are the lowest-scoring side in the Western Conference this season with a goal tally of just six.

Only one of the Rapids' three league wins this season has come on home turf.

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Prediction

Colorado have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their five games prior. They beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 in their last home game and will be looking to build on that this Sunday.

Dallas are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last six games. They are without a win in their last five competitive games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Dallas

Colorado Rapids vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback