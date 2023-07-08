Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with FC Dallas in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Texas-based outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Rapids played out a suspended 0-0 stalemate against Portland Timbers in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have an impressive record against Colorado Rapids and have won 30 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 22 victories.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home against FC Dallas in the MLS and have won their last five such games in the competition.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their nine matches at home in the MLS - their longest such run to begin a league season.

Both Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas have lost three of their last four matches in the MLS and have failed to score in each of their defeats during this period.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their last nine matches in the MLS and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games in the competition.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas have endured a slump in recent week and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. Gyasi Zardes has stepped up this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have been abysmal so far and will be desperate for a victory. FC Dallas have been more consistent this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gyasi Zardes to score - Yes

