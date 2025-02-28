Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Colorado Rapids return to action in MLS when they play host to FC Dallas on Saturday. Eric Quill’s men have lost each of their last seven visits to Dick's Sporting Goods Park since October 2018 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Colorado Rapids were dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals as they lost 1-0 against Los Angeles FC at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, having secured a 2-1 victory at home in the reverse leg one week earlier.

Before that, Chris Armas’ side were denied a dream start to the 2025 MLS campaign as they played out a goalless draw with St. Louis City at the CityPark Stadium on February 23.

Colorado now return to the league, where they have failed to win their last seven matches, a run which saw them crash out of the playoffs in the first round last season courtesy of a 9-1 aggregate loss against LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Petar Musa and Anderson Julio found the back of the net for Dallas last Sunday to hand them a 2-1 comeback victory over Houston Dynamo in their season curtain-raiser.

This followed a decent run of results in pre-season, where Quill’s men picked up two wins and one draw from their five warm-up matches. While Dallas will look to make it two wins from two this weekend, they have lost their last seven visits to Dick's Sporting Goods Park and are without a win in their last 11, losing seven and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory in October 2014.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 76 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Colorado Rapids are on a five-game unbeaten run against Quill’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in April 2022.

Dallas have won just one of their last five away matches in the league while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of September.

Colorado Rapids have failed to win their last seven MLS games, losing six and claiming one draw since a 2-0 win over Toronto on September 22.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the Champions Cup, Colorado Rapids look to bounce back and get their league campaign up and running.

While we expect Dallas to put up a fight, we are backing Colorado to come away with the desired result and extend their dominant home record in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-0 FC Dallas

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Colorado’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in nine of the hosts’ last 10 matches)

