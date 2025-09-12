Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Colorado Rapids host Houston Dynamo at the DSG Park on Saturday in MLS, looking to snap their losing run and return to winning ways. After back-to-back wins against Minnesota United and Atlanta United, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City have served to puncture their momentum with heavy defeats.

The Pids fell to a 3-0 loss in the first one, before relinquishing a 2-1 lead to go down 4-2 in Kansas. This slump in form saw them drop to eighth position in the Western Conference table with 36 points from 29 games.

More slipups ahead could see them drop out of the top nine positions, ruling them out of further rounds as Houston Dynamo aren't far behind them. Speaking of which, the side are only two positions adrift of Colorado with 33 points in the bag.

Should they manage to beat the Rapids, El Naranja would leapfrog them on the table and climb into places for the wild-card round. But Houston have won just eight times all season, with their last one coming on 31 August as they beat St. Louis 3-2 on the road.

They were inches away from making it two wins in a row against LA Galaxy the week later, but the visitors equalized in the ninth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Houston's first-half opener.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 44 clashes between the sides in history, and interestingly, the spoils are equally shared right now with 15 wins for each.

After beating Houston four times in a row between November 2020 and November 2021, Colorado have failed to beat them in their next seven, losing three.

There have been 14 draws between the sides, with four coming in their last seven encounters alone.

Having lost their last two MLS games, Colorado could see three consecutive defeats in the competition for the third time this season alone (May and May-June).

Colorado and Houston have scored an identical number of goals after 28 games this season (38 each).

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston will be buoyed by Colorado's recent struggles as well as their own head-to-head record in recent matches, though the Naranja haven't really covered themselves in glory either.

In this battle of two struggling teams, we could see a low-scoring, dour stalemate.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

