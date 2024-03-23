Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on an impressive Colorado Rapids side in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Rapids were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 15 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 13 victories.

In a run dating back to 2009, Colorado Rapids have lost only one of their last 14 matches at home against Houston Dynamo in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last four such games.

After a run of four defeats on the trot at home in the MLS in May last year, Colorado Rapids have lost only three of their last 12 matches at home in the competition.

Houston Dynamo won their last match away from home in the regular season of the MLS in 2023 and have not won consecutive matches away from home in the competition since 2019.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Rapids have shown signs of improvement at home and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best away from home. Colorado Rapids have improved their home record and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ibrahim Aliyu to score - Yes